Andrew McCutchen -- batting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 29 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

He ranks 44th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

McCutchen enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .450.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 13.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .296 AVG .260 .418 OBP .373 .398 SLG .457 5 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 13 24/24 K/BB 32/23 5 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings