Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 29 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .170 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), Hedges has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 48 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.194
|AVG
|.147
|.229
|OBP
|.224
|.239
|SLG
|.221
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|16/2
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.88 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
