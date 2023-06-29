On Thursday, Carlos Santana (.487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .237 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.4% of his games this season, Santana has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .221 AVG .252 .306 OBP .331 .359 SLG .427 10 XBH 15 4 HR 4 15 RBI 26 27/16 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings