Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .242.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this year (53.6%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.4%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (8.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in 19 games this year (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.261
|AVG
|.229
|.393
|OBP
|.284
|.413
|SLG
|.435
|10
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|10
|27/18
|K/BB
|44/8
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (6-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
