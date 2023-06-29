On Thursday, Jack Suwinski (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 45 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .215 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (17.6%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 35.3% of his games this year (24 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .200 AVG .232 .333 OBP .347 .418 SLG .556 12 XBH 12 6 HR 10 16 RBI 20 41/22 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings