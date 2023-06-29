Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Jason Delay (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .275 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Delay has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 32 games (18.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.262
|AVG
|.286
|.354
|OBP
|.321
|.286
|SLG
|.469
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|10/5
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (6-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
