Ji-Hwan Bae -- with an on-base percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, 153 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 29 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .239 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 35 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In 67 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 37
.247 AVG .233
.301 OBP .299
.333 SLG .293
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
12 RBI 7
25/8 K/BB 31/9
11 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
