How to Watch the Pirates vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
The San Diego Padres and Ha-Seong Kim will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Pirates Player Props
|Padres vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 329 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 13th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.384 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Ortiz (2-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in eight innings against the Miami Marlins.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In eight starts this season, Ortiz has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bryan Hoeing
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
|6/27/2023
|Padres
|W 9-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Reiss Knehr
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
|6/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Joe Musgrove
|6/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Freddy Peralta
|7/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Corbin Burnes
|7/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Colin Rea
|7/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Clayton Kershaw
|7/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Emmet Sheehan
