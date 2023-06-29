The San Diego Padres and Ha-Seong Kim will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 329 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.384 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Ortiz (2-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in eight innings against the Miami Marlins.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In eight starts this season, Ortiz has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres W 9-4 Home Rich Hill Reiss Knehr 6/28/2023 Padres W 7-1 Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw 7/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan

