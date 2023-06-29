Carlos Santana and Juan Soto are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres square off at PNC Park on Thursday (at 12:35 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Santana has 62 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 33 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .237/.319/.393 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 65 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .277/.394/.430 slash line on the season.

McCutchen enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 2-for-2 1 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (6-2) for his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 11 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 23 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 18 6.0 6 2 2 1 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 5.0 4 1 1 8 1 at Marlins Jun. 1 6.0 3 1 0 3 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soto Stats

Soto has 73 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 73 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .267/.421/.491 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 23 2-for-3 2 1 3 6 0

