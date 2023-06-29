The San Diego Padres (37-43) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates (37-42) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (6-2) for the Padres and Luis Ortiz (2-3) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (6-2, 3.88 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (2-3, 3.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

During nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.74 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing batters.

Ortiz is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Ortiz will try to secure his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

The Padres will send Musgrove (6-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.260 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.