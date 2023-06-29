The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .235 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 46.9% of his games this season (30 of 64), with more than one hit 13 times (20.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.8% of his games this year, Castro has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .253 AVG .220 .347 OBP .291 .391 SLG .350 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 11 26/11 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings