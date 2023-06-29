Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .235 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 46.9% of his games this season (30 of 64), with more than one hit 13 times (20.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.8% of his games this year, Castro has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.253
|AVG
|.220
|.347
|OBP
|.291
|.391
|SLG
|.350
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/11
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (6-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
