Andrew McCutchen -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .280 with 47 walks and 36 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 38th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

McCutchen is batting .500 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 45 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.1% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .304 AVG .260 .420 OBP .373 .411 SLG .457 6 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 13 25/24 K/BB 32/23 5 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings