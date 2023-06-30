Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Carlos Santana (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks while batting .241.
- In 59.7% of his games this year (43 of 72), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, Santana has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.230
|AVG
|.252
|.311
|OBP
|.331
|.370
|SLG
|.427
|11
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|26
|27/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 47th in WHIP (1.316), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
