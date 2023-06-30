On Friday, Carlos Santana (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks while batting .241.

In 59.7% of his games this year (43 of 72), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 38.9% of his games this season, Santana has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .230 AVG .252 .311 OBP .331 .370 SLG .427 11 XBH 15 4 HR 4 15 RBI 26 27/16 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings