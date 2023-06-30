Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (46) this season while batting .217 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 138th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- In 32 of 69 games this year (46.4%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- In 17.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 24 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.204
|AVG
|.232
|.338
|OBP
|.347
|.416
|SLG
|.556
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|20
|41/23
|K/BB
|40/17
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 54th, 1.316 WHIP ranks 47th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
