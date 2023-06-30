Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (46) this season while batting .217 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 138th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

In 32 of 69 games this year (46.4%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

In 17.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has an RBI in 24 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .204 AVG .232 .338 OBP .347 .416 SLG .556 12 XBH 12 6 HR 10 17 RBI 20 41/23 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings