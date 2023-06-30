On Friday, Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .034 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .237.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (17.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.8%).
  • In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 37
.242 AVG .233
.295 OBP .299
.326 SLG .293
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
12 RBI 7
27/8 K/BB 31/9
11 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 47th in WHIP (1.316), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.