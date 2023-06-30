The Atlanta Dream (5-7) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Mystics (8-5) on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Mystics vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Dream 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Mystics vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Washington's record against the spread is 7-6-0.

There have been three Washington games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.

Mystics Performance Insights

Offensively the Mystics are the second-worst squad in the league (77.1 points per game). However defensively they are best (73.8 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Washington is ninth in the league in rebounds (34.2 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.9 per game).

In 2023, the Mystics are fourth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.5).

The Mystics make 7.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.5% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

Defensively, the Mystics are third-best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.8. They are best in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.1%.

In 2023, Washington has taken 34.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.5% of Washington's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 72.5% have been 2-pointers.

