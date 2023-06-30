The Washington Mystics' (9-5) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Friday, June 30 matchup with the Atlanta Dream (5-8) at Gateway Center Arena. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Mystics defeated the Dream 109-86 on Wednesday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne leads the Mystics with 18.6 points per contest (ninth in league) and 2.8 assists, while also putting up 6.4 rebounds.

Brittney Sykes posts 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field.

Natasha Cloud paces her team in assists per game (6.1), and also averages 11 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Tianna Hawkins averages 5.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -2.5 164.5

