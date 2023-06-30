Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) clash with Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) in the series opener at PNC Park on Friday, June 30. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.54 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (0-1, 3.45 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (42.6%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 14-18 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+320) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +3000 - 5th

