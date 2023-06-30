Christian Yelich and Carlos Santana are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at PNC Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Santana has 64 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 33 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .241/.321/.398 so far this year.

Santana hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 25 RBI (67 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .280/.395/.435 slash line on the season.

McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 2-for-2 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-7) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 54th, 1.316 WHIP ranks 47th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 24 5.0 4 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 6.0 2 2 2 9 3 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 41 walks and 36 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.369/.429 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .248/.339/.416 so far this year.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

