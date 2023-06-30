The Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) clash in NL Central play, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (5-7) against the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.54 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-1, 3.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has a 3.45 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings during three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.

Bido has recorded one quality start this season.

Bido will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers' Peralta (5-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Peralta has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 47th in WHIP (1.316), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).

Freddy Peralta vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 334 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .241 for the campaign with 73 home runs, 25th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 2-for-20 with a double, a home run and two RBI over six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.