Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Tucupita Marcano (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .239 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Marcano has picked up a hit in 30 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this season (18.9%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (20.8%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.243
|.270
|OBP
|.316
|.376
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|12/3
|K/BB
|13/6
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 47th in WHIP (1.316), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
