Alex Highsmith's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Alex Highsmith Injury Status

Highsmith is currently not on the injured list.

Alex Highsmith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 63 Tackles (12 for loss), 14.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Alex Highsmith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 3 2 9 0 0 Week 2 Patriots 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 1.5 2 8 0 0 Week 4 Jets 1 1 4 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 1 1 0 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 1 0 1 0 1 Week 7 @Dolphins 0 0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 0 1 4 0 0 Week 10 Saints 2 1 5 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.5 0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 1 0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0 0 1 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0 0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 4 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 1 1 1 0 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0 0 3 0 0 Week 18 Browns 2.5 2 8 0 0

