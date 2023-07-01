Amari Cooper: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Amari Cooper is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns collide with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Amari Cooper Injury Status
Cooper is currently not on the injured list.
Is Cooper your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Amari Cooper NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Amari Cooper 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|132 TAR, 78 REC, 1,160 YDS, 9 TD
Rep Cooper and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Amari Cooper Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|168.00
|49
|8
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|141.66
|77
|16
|2023 ADP
|-
|39
|17
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Amari Cooper 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|6
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|10
|9
|101
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|11
|7
|101
|1
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|4
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|12
|7
|76
|1
|Week 6
|Patriots
|12
|4
|44
|1
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|74
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|7
|5
|131
|1
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|3
|3
|32
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|12
|8
|113
|2
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|12
|7
|94
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|9
|4
|40
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|7
|2
|42
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|10
|6
|72
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|4
|3
|105
|2
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|51
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.