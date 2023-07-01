Andrew McCutchen and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .399.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen is batting .478 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 65.7% of his 70 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (14.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has an RBI in 19 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .316 AVG .260 .427 OBP .373 .453 SLG .457 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 26/24 K/BB 32/23 5 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings