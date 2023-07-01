Armon Watts: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Armon Watts is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Armon Watts Injury Status
Watts is currently not on the injury report.
Armon Watts 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|35 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Armon Watts 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
