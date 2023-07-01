Brian Robinson Jr.'s 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status

Robinson is currently listed as active.

Check Out Brian Robinson Jr. NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Brian Robinson Jr. 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 205 CAR, 797 YDS (3.9 YPC), 2 TD 12 TAR, 9 REC, 60 YDS, 1 TD

Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 103.70 135 38 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 134.37 84 32 2023 ADP - 83 32

Brian Robinson Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 9 22 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 17 60 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 20 73 0 2 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 8 20 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 13 44 0 2 -6 0 Week 10 @Eagles 26 86 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 15 57 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 18 105 0 2 20 1 Week 13 @Giants 21 96 0 2 15 0 Week 15 Giants 12 89 0 1 18 0 Week 16 @49ers 22 58 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Browns 24 87 0 0 0 0

