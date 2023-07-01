Brian Robinson Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Brian Robinson Jr.'s 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status
Robinson is currently listed as active.
Brian Robinson Jr. 2022 Stats
Brian Robinson Jr. 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|205 CAR, 797 YDS (3.9 YPC), 2 TD
|12 TAR, 9 REC, 60 YDS, 1 TD
Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|103.70
|135
|38
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|134.37
|84
|32
|2023 ADP
|-
|83
|32
Brian Robinson Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Titans
|9
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|17
|60
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|73
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|8
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|13
|44
|0
|2
|-6
|0
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|26
|86
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|15
|57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|18
|105
|0
|2
|20
|1
|Week 13
|@Giants
|21
|96
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|12
|89
|0
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|22
|58
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Browns
|24
|87
|0
|0
|0
|0
