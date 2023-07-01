Byron Pringle: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Byron Pringle's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Byron Pringle Injury Status
Pringle is currently listed as active.
Is Pringle your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Byron Pringle 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|16 TAR, 10 REC, 135 YDS, 2 TD
Rep Pringle and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Byron Pringle Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|25.50
|329
|124
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|15.62
|427
|160
|2023 ADP
|-
|700
|233
Other Commanders Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Byron Pringle 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|2
|1
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|2
|2
|12
|1
|Week 15
|Eagles
|2
|2
|39
|1
|Week 16
|Bills
|2
|2
|34
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|1
|1
|5
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.