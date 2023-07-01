On Saturday, Carlos Santana (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .455 with three homers.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (44 of 73), with at least two hits 18 times (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 39.7% of his games this season, Santana has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (35.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .243 AVG .252 .321 OBP .331 .414 SLG .427 14 XBH 15 5 HR 4 17 RBI 26 28/16 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 2

