Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Santana (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .455 with three homers.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (44 of 73), with at least two hits 18 times (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 39.7% of his games this season, Santana has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (35.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.243
|AVG
|.252
|.321
|OBP
|.331
|.414
|SLG
|.427
|14
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|26
|28/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), 33rd in WHIP (1.187), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
