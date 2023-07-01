Casey Toohill is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Washington Commanders clash with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Casey Toohill Injury Status

Toohill is currently not on the injury report.

Casey Toohill 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Casey Toohill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Browns 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

