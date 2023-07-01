Chandon Sullivan: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Chandon Sullivan's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Chandon Sullivan Injury Status
Sullivan is currently listed as active.
Is Sullivan your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Chandon Sullivan 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|59 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Rep Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Steelers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Chandon Sullivan 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|2
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Wild Card
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.