The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Cole Turner and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Cole Turner Injury Status

Turner is currently not on the injured list.

Is Turner your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Cole Turner 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
9 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Turner and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cole Turner Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 2.30 511 101
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 28.44 341 47
2023 ADP - 436 61

Other Commanders Players

Jonathan Allen: Stats & Injury News
Chase Young: Stats & Injury News
Jahan Dotson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Sam Howell: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Brian Robinson Jr.: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Terry McLaurin: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jacoby Brissett: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Abdullah Anderson: Stats & Injury News
Jeremy Reaves: Stats & Injury News
Efe Obada: Stats & Injury News
David Mayo: Stats & Injury News
Logan Thomas: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Danny Johnson: Stats & Injury News
Da'Ron Payne: Stats & Injury News
Curtis Samuel: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Byron Pringle: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Kendall Fuller: Stats & Injury News
Montez Sweat: Stats & Injury News
Cody Barton: Stats & Injury News
James Smith-Williams: Stats & Injury News
Casey Toohill: Stats & Injury News
Antonio Gibson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Khaleke Hudson: Stats & Injury News
Dyami Brown: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Kamren Curl: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cole Turner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 5 Titans 3 0 0 0
Week 6 @Bears 2 2 23 0
Week 7 Packers 2 0 0 0
Week 11 @Texans 1 0 0 0
Week 12 Falcons 1 0 0 0
Week 16 @49ers 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.