Connor Heyward is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Connor Heyward Injury Status

Heyward is currently not on the injured list.

Connor Heyward 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
17 TAR, 12 REC, 151 YDS, 1 TD

Connor Heyward Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 23.80 335 57
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 11.39 470 91
2023 ADP - 372 44

Connor Heyward 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 5 @Bills 2 2 12 0
Week 6 Buccaneers 3 2 49 0
Week 7 @Dolphins 1 1 6 0
Week 10 Saints 2 2 9 0
Week 13 @Falcons 1 1 17 1
Week 14 Ravens 1 1 13 0
Week 16 Raiders 3 0 0 0
Week 18 Browns 4 3 45 0

