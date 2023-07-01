The 2023 campaign kicks off for Damontae Kazee when the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Damontae Kazee Injury Status

Kazee is currently not on the injured list.

Is Kazee your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Damontae Kazee 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 19 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Kazee and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Steelers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Damontae Kazee 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 Saints 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 11 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.