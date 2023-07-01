David Bell is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

David Bell Injury Status

Bell is currently not on the injury report.

David Bell 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 35 TAR, 24 REC, 214 YDS, 0 TD

David Bell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 21.40 345 132 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 18.79 402 153 2023 ADP - 307 104

Other Browns Players

David Bell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 6 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Falcons 3 2 35 0 Week 5 Chargers 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 1 13 0 Week 7 @Ravens 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 27 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 5 3 24 0 Week 11 @Bills 5 4 22 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 23 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 27 0 Week 16 Saints 2 1 18 0 Week 18 @Steelers 2 0 0 0

