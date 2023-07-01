David Bell is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

David Bell Injury Status

Bell is currently not on the injury report.

Is Bell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

David Bell 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
35 TAR, 24 REC, 214 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Bell and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

David Bell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 21.40 345 132
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 18.79 402 153
2023 ADP - 307 104

Other Browns Players

Za'Darius Smith: Stats & Injury News
Denzel Ward: Stats & Injury News
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Stats & Injury News
Myles Garrett: Stats & Injury News
Nick Chubb: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Deshaun Watson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Elijah Moore: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Amari Cooper: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
David Njoku: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Matthew Adams: Stats & Injury News
Anthony Walker: Stats & Injury News
Dalvin Tomlinson: Stats & Injury News
Rodney McLeod: Stats & Injury News
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Stats & Injury News
Jordan Akins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Mike Ford: Stats & Injury News
Shelby Harris: Stats & Injury News
Marquise Goodwin: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Sione Takitaki: Stats & Injury News
Jordan Kunaszyk: Stats & Injury News
Alex Wright: Stats & Injury News
Jacob Phillips: Stats & Injury News
Harrison Bryant: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Juan Thornhill: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

David Bell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 2 Jets 1 1 6 0
Week 3 Steelers 1 1 6 0
Week 4 @Falcons 3 2 35 0
Week 5 Chargers 1 1 6 0
Week 6 Patriots 2 1 13 0
Week 7 @Ravens 1 1 7 0
Week 8 Bengals 2 2 27 0
Week 10 @Dolphins 5 3 24 0
Week 11 @Bills 5 4 22 0
Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 23 0
Week 13 @Texans 1 0 0 0
Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 27 0
Week 16 Saints 2 1 18 0
Week 18 @Steelers 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.