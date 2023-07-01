The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns opening the year with a bout versus the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

David Njoku Injury Status

Njoku is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out David Njoku NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

David Njoku 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 80 TAR, 58 REC, 628 YDS, 4 TD

David Njoku Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 84.00 169 13 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 90.70 174 10 2023 ADP - 94 10

David Njoku 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 1 1 7 0 Week 2 Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 3 Steelers 10 9 89 1 Week 4 @Falcons 7 5 73 0 Week 5 Chargers 6 6 88 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 3 58 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 7 71 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 17 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 7 5 29 1 Week 14 @Bengals 9 7 59 1 Week 15 Ravens 6 3 28 0 Week 16 Saints 5 2 14 0 Week 17 @Commanders 3 1 21 0 Week 18 @Steelers 5 4 42 1

