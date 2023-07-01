The 2023 campaign kicks off for Dax Milne when the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Dax Milne Injury Status

Milne is currently not on the injury report.

Dax Milne 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 7 TAR, 6 REC, 37 YDS, 1 TD

Dax Milne Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 9.70 429 154 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 8.86 492 171 2023 ADP - 452 153

Other Commanders Players

Dax Milne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 1 1 6 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Bears 1 1 5 0 Week 7 Packers 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @Colts 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Vikings 1 1 6 1

