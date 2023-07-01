Elandon Roberts is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Elandon Roberts Injury Status

Roberts is currently listed as active.

Elandon Roberts 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 104 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Elandon Roberts 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 1.5 1.0 7 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 12 Texans 1.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Packers 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

