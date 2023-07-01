With +1600 odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Emmanuel Forbes is among the favorites for the award (seventh-best odds in NFL).

Emmanuel Forbes 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +1600 7th Bet $100 to win $1,600

Emmanuel Forbes Insights

Defensively, the Commanders were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 191.3 passing yards per game. They ranked 21st on offense (204.2 passing yards per game).

Washington ranked 12th in run offense (126.1 rushing yards per game) and 11th in run defense (113.3 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Sam Howell +10000 (24th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Chase Young +6000 (22nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +12500 (50th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (71st in NFL) Jahan Dotson +20000 (75th in NFL) Brian Robinson Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL)

