Evgeni Malkin is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and info on this Pittsburgh Penguins player, scroll down.

Evgeni Malkin's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Evgeni Malkin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 18:57 568:39 Goals 0.4 11 Assists 0.5 15 Points 0.9 26 Hits 0.2 7 Takeaways 0.9 28 Giveaways 1.1 34 Penalty Minutes 1.1 32

Evgeni Malkin's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

