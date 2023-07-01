Evgeni Malkin 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Evgeni Malkin is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and info on this Pittsburgh Penguins player, scroll down.
Evgeni Malkin's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Evgeni Malkin 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|18:57
|568:39
|Goals
|0.4
|11
|Assists
|0.5
|15
|Points
|0.9
|26
|Hits
|0.2
|7
|Takeaways
|0.9
|28
|Giveaways
|1.1
|34
|Penalty Minutes
|1.1
|32
Evgeni Malkin's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
