Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 48 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .223 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 33 of 70 games this season (47.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.1%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (17.1%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 25 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.216
|AVG
|.232
|.350
|OBP
|.347
|.422
|SLG
|.556
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|20
|42/24
|K/BB
|40/17
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (5-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.187 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.