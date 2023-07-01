Jahan Dotson is +20000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 75th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Jahan Dotson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jahan Dotson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Jahan Dotson Insights

Dotson averaged 43.6 yards receiving on 5.1 targets per game last season, scoring seven TDs.

The Commanders threw the football on 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. Their offense was 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Washington had the 21st-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (204.2 passing yards per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 191.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Sam Howell +10000 (24th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Chase Young +6000 (22nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +12500 (50th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (71st in NFL) Jahan Dotson +20000 (75th in NFL) Brian Robinson Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.