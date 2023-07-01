Jake Guentzel 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Jake Guentzel's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
Jake Guentzel 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|20:37
|618:52
|Goals
|0.5
|14
|Assists
|0.7
|20
|Points
|1.1
|34
|Hits
|0.7
|20
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.5
|16
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|12
Jake Guentzel's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
