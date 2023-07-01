Jason Delay -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .266 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • Delay has picked up a hit in 15 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Delay has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 33 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.244 AVG .286
.333 OBP .321
.267 SLG .469
1 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
11/5 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Burnes (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.187 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
