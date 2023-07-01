Jason Delay -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .266 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Delay has picked up a hit in 15 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Delay has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 33 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .244 AVG .286 .333 OBP .321 .267 SLG .469 1 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/5 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings