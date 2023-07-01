Jaylen Warren is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jaylen Warren Injury Status

Warren is currently listed as active.

Jaylen Warren 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 77 CAR, 379 YDS (4.9 YPC), 1 TD 33 TAR, 28 REC, 214 YDS, 0 TD

Jaylen Warren Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 65.30 202 48 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 97.29 160 45 2023 ADP - 145 51

Jaylen Warren 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bengals 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Patriots 4 15 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 30 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Jets 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 24 0 4 39 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 2 7 0 2 17 0 Week 8 @Eagles 6 50 0 3 25 0 Week 10 Saints 9 37 0 3 40 0 Week 11 Bengals 0 0 0 1 9 0 Week 13 @Falcons 1 5 0 2 14 0 Week 14 Ravens 3 11 0 2 16 0 Week 15 @Panthers 11 38 1 1 11 0 Week 16 Raiders 6 23 0 1 7 0 Week 17 @Ravens 12 76 0 3 22 0 Week 18 Browns 6 36 0 3 7 0

