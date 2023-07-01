Jaylen Warren: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jaylen Warren is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Jaylen Warren Injury Status
Warren is currently listed as active.
Jaylen Warren 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|77 CAR, 379 YDS (4.9 YPC), 1 TD
|33 TAR, 28 REC, 214 YDS, 0 TD
Jaylen Warren Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|65.30
|202
|48
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|97.29
|160
|45
|2023 ADP
|-
|145
|51
Other Steelers Players
Jaylen Warren 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|4
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4
|30
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|3
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|24
|0
|4
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|2
|7
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|6
|50
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|9
|37
|0
|3
|40
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|1
|5
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|3
|11
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|11
|38
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|6
|23
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|12
|76
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|6
|36
|0
|3
|7
|0
