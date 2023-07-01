Jaylon Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Smith's stats.

Jaylon Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not listed as injured.

Jaylon Smith 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Steelers Players

Jaylon Smith 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

