Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury Status

Owusu-Koramoah is currently not listed as injured.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 70 Tackles (7 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0 1 5 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0 2 8 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 0 0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 0 1 7 0 1 Week 5 Chargers 0 0 6 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 0 0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 0 1 6 0 2 Week 11 @Bills 0 1 12 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0 1 8 0 1 Week 13 @Texans 0 0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 0 0 6 0 0

