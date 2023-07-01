On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.103 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 197 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .241 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 69 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Bae has an RBI in 12 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .250 AVG .233 .302 OBP .299 .333 SLG .293 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 12 RBI 7 27/8 K/BB 31/9 11 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings