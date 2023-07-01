Joe Flacco: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
In Week 13 of the 2023 season, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Flacco's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.
Joe Flacco Injury Status
Flacco is currently not on the injured list.
Joe Flacco 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|110-for-191 (57.6%), 1,051 YDS (5.5 YPA), 5 TD, 3 INT
|3 CAR, 6 YDS, 0 TD
Joe Flacco 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|37
|59
|309
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Browns
|26
|44
|307
|4
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|28
|52
|285
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|18
|33
|149
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
