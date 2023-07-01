In Week 13 of the 2023 season, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Flacco's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Joe Flacco Injury Status

Flacco is currently not on the injured list.

Joe Flacco 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 110-for-191 (57.6%), 1,051 YDS (5.5 YPA), 5 TD, 3 INT 3 CAR, 6 YDS, 0 TD

Joe Flacco Fantasy Insights

Joe Flacco 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Ravens 37 59 309 1 1 1 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 26 44 307 4 0 2 6 0 Week 3 Bengals 28 52 285 0 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 18 33 149 0 0 0 0 0

