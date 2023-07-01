Jordan Akins: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jordan Akins when the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jordan Akins Injury Status
Akins is currently not on the injured list.
Jordan Akins 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|54 TAR, 37 REC, 495 YDS, 5 TD
Jordan Akins Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|79.50
|175
|16
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|20.89
|389
|61
|2023 ADP
|-
|874
|134
Other Browns Players
Jordan Akins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Bears
|4
|3
|31
|1
|Week 4
|Chargers
|2
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|4
|3
|68
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 9
|Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Giants
|3
|3
|72
|0
|Week 11
|Commanders
|3
|2
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Dolphins
|5
|5
|61
|1
|Week 13
|Browns
|6
|3
|21
|0
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|6
|3
|22
|1
|Week 16
|@Titans
|3
|3
|39
|0
|Week 17
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|38
|0
|Week 18
|@Colts
|8
|4
|70
|2
