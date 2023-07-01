Keanu Neal's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Keanu Neal Injury Status

Neal is currently not on the injury report.

Is Neal your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Keanu Neal 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 61 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Neal and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Steelers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Keanu Neal 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 4 0 1 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.5 0.0 8 0 0 Week 13 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 17 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.